Trade Union Organizations to be created in all private enterprises. Meeting of President with Chairman of FPB

The interests of the people, workers in various fields should be at the forefront. The President said this today at the meeting with the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the fact that trade unions are monitoring prices in the consumer market. At the beginning of the year, the organization proposed to introduce a moratorium on price increases for socially important goods. Now control works along the entire chain from the manufacturer to the wholesale and retail trade. This made it possible to avoid a sharp jump in the cost of the most necessary goods. Also, the trade unions have proposed measures to support certain sectors of the economy during a pandemic. They are preparing changes to the Labor Code, and are proposing the modernization of the Council of Ministers' Decree "On wages of workers". Since August, the federation has been working to stabilize the situation in individual industries, explaining to workers the situation that has developed in the country. Also, by the end of the year, the issue of creating trade union organizations at all private enterprises should be resolved. The head of state emphasized this today.