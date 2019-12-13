Minsk celebrates its birthday

The capital has turned 953. This year the format of celebrations is unusual: from the very morning the capital's residents went out for subbotnik. Minsk has lots of health trails, parks, green areas, children's and sports grounds - all this of course, requires attention and care. And if there is a free hour, why not spend it on restoring order? Meanwhile the city authorities promote the development of promising areas, construction of housing for large families and reducing the queue for those in need of better conditions. By the way, these are the priorities outlined by new Mayor Vladimir Kukharev. He has been in office for a week and a half.



The development of the capital is a common task for everyone and everyone's contribution is important here. The most active ones are awarded the proud title of "Minsker of the Year". The position and occupation are not important at all.



