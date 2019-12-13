EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

About 100 enterprises of Belarus cross over to production of masks

On behalf of the Head of State, the Presidential Administration is monitoring the situation in the light industry. On Wednesday, Igor Sergeyenko got acquainted with the production of "Svitanak". More than a million masks were produced here in a month. According to the Head of Administration, the company can be taken as a sample for the production of this type of products. Igor Sergeyenko also visited Borisov. At the meeting with the heads of medical institutions they discussed the supply of protection means and all necessary medicines to hospitals.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All