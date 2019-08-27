3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
14th international aviation and space salon MAX-2019 opens in Zhukovskoye, near Moscow
14th international aviation and space salon MAX-2019 opens in Zhukovskoye, near Moscow. 800 companies from around the world show their latest aviation equipment. Visitors will see not only passenger air transport, but also strategic missile carriers, bombers, attack aircraft and fighters. This year the air show presents more than 80 samples of products of enterprises of the Belarusian military-industrial complex.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All