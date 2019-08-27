EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
14th international aviation and space salon MAX-2019 opens in Zhukovskoye, near Moscow

14th international aviation and space salon MAX-2019 opens in Zhukovskoye, near Moscow. 800 companies from around the world show their latest aviation equipment. Visitors will see not only passenger air transport, but also strategic missile carriers, bombers, attack aircraft and fighters. This year the air show presents more than 80 samples of products of enterprises of the Belarusian military-industrial complex.

