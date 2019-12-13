3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exhibition in Myadel Museum presents rare documents from Great Patriotic War period
New pages of its history were found in the Myadel District. The District Museum of National Glory has opened an exhibition "The Genocide of the Belarusian People during the Great Patriotic War". The exhibition presents rare documents from the Molodechno State Archives, which confirm the atrocities of the Nazis and their accomplices. The collection comprises lists of civilians shot, burnt, exiled into German slavery, recollections of witnesses of those terrible events, reports of criminal cases on genocide of the Belarusians brought by the General Prosecutor's Office. The exhibition is supplemented with photos and artifacts of the war time.
There is a map showing the settlements destroyed in the territory of the Myadel District, a total of 87 villages, three of which were burned together with the inhabitants of the villages Noviki, Brusy. In September, 1943 the village Brusy was surrounded, the people were kicked out of their houses. The young men were taken to Germany for transportation, people aged over 50 were grouped in the barn and set on fire. 41 people died in the fire.
Preservation of historical memory
The Myadel Museum of National Glory was created in 1969. The richest of its ten expositions is devoted to the period of the Great Patriotic War. Thecollectiontells about the underground and partisan movement of the region, about the holocaust, the heroic liberation of the region and outstanding personalities - heroes of the Great Victory, natives of Myadel.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All