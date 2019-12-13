Exhibition in Myadel Museum presents rare documents from Great Patriotic War period

There is a map showing the settlements destroyed in the territory of the Myadel District, a total of 87 villages, three of which were burned together with the inhabitants of the villages Noviki, Brusy. In September, 1943 the village Brusy was surrounded, the people were kicked out of their houses. The young men were taken to Germany for transportation, people aged over 50 were grouped in the barn and set on fire. 41 people died in the fire.

Tatiana Pisarchik, chief curator of collections of Myadel Museum of National Glory