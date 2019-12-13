Improved winter diesel fuel appears at filling stations in Belarus - What are its advantages?

A new type of winter diesel fuel has appeared at the Belarusian gas stations. It meets all the necessary quality requirements. Its production became possible due to the modernization of oil refineries. In Naftan's laboratory each product of the industrial flagship is under control at all stages of production, from raw materials to shipment. For instance, diesel fuel is tested on 17 indicators which meet the requirements of Euro-5 and technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union. This attention is obvious: high-quality winter fuel is the guarantee of safety for those who drive.



In addition to the new diesel, this year gas stations will continue to sell winter grade 2 fuel. It is suitable for harsh winters, when the temperature is below minus 20 degrees C. But experts say that fuel selection is only part of the preparation for the cold season.



Denis Shumilkin, Deputy Chief Technologist of JSC Naftan:



“To ensure trouble-free operation of transport in winter, motorists are recommended, apart from using quality fuel, to change the fuel filter on time, to ensure the use of lubricants recommended by the manufacturer, as well as to check the serviceability the battery.”



According to Belneftekhim, the production of the new type of diesel fuel takes into account the recommendations of car manufacturers, as well as the wishes and requests of consumers. Improving product quality is a priority for the entire industry.



