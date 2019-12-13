3.42 RUB
National security issues considered by standing committee of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly
Interference in electoral processes, national and information security, and other issues were discussed today at a meeting of the standing commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO. As stated the Chairman of the Standing Commission of the Council of the Republic Sergei Rachkov attacks on the electoral processes of certain states were noted last year . Through information resources and social networks these forces tried to create an atmosphere and convince the public in the undemocratic nature of the electoral systems in the CSTO countries.
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
