Working group headed by Igor Petrishenko addresses preparation of educational institutions for school year

The preparation of educational institutions for the new school year was discussed today in the Government at a meeting of the working group, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko.

The agenda includes a number of important issues - the readiness of staff, logistics, provision of educational supplies, as well as child safety and compliance with all sanitary measures.

The Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Education have introduced the corresponding QR codes at schools. This will allow to really see what a child may or may not eat. So we are moving forward in terms of digital matching and options of nutrition.
Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus

At the meeting they also talked about the support of large and low-income families, completing the repair of schools, putting new schools into operation by September 1 and the work of school bazaars.

