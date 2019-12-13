PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
House of Representatives to consider 12 issues during the 8th session

The work is actively going on solving social issues. Bills on mortgages, waste management and protection of personal data will be considered today in the oval hall at a regular session of the lower chamber of Parliament. They'll also talk about the rights of people with disabilities and their social integration. There are 12 issues on the list. A number of international ratifications is also on the agenda: This is the protocol between Belarus and Russia on the harmonization of the customs legislation and an agreement on the order of exchange of information included in credit histories within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

