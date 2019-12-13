3.42 RUB
Passengers can undergo PCR testing for COVID-19 at railway station in Minsk
A new laboratory for PCR diagnostics for COVID-19 has opened at Minsk railway station. This is the 13th laboratory in the capital. There are already about 40 of them in the Republic. The study allows people to determine the presence of a pathogen in a biological material, even with its minimal content. That is convenient for passengers traveling international. It is worth adding that only the sampling takes place in Minsk railway, while the laboratory tests are carried out on the basis of Minsk Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology. However, this will not affect the efficiency. The result can be found out the very next day. There are also republican tariffs for paying for the procedure and recording for PCR testing.
Experts clarify that the laboratory base is ready to be strengthened if necessary, including by expanding the staff, and the sampling point will continue its work as needed.
