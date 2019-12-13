3.42 RUB
Team of youth project "TVR" meets with students of Faculty of Journalism, BSU
The meeting of the "TVR" team with the students of the Faculty of Journalism was held at BSU. The event is timed to coincide with the World Television Day and the premiere of the Belarusian version of the legendary project "X-Factor". The students took part in the workshop on the implementation of their ideas, as well as a quiz about television, the winners of which received symbolic gifts. The "TVR" project is being organized jointly with Belterediocompany. About 50 project applications were submitted for the first season.
The second season of the project is planned for next year.
