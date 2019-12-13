3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Observers from CIS missions visit polling stations in Postavy District
The international observers are following the preparations of the national referendum in the regions. Today, the representatives of the CIS mission are visiting Postavy District. Twenty-six polling stations have been set up there: eight in the district center (one of them is closed, as it is located in a hospital) and the rest are in the rural area. There are about 25 thousand citizens with the right to vote in the district. Now, the members of the polling station commissions are busy with final verification of the lists.
We have organized visits to the regions of Belarus. And we are looking at how the polling stations are prepared, we are interested in how the lists were formed, how the commission was formed. We are looking at the accessible environment, how it is observed, how epidemiological measures will be observed in all these points.
Observers from the CIS mission visit the polling stations. Everything is ready for the early voting: information stands, booths, ballot boxes. The observers are interested in how people with disabilities and sick citizens can exercise their right to vote. The chairman of the polling station commission explained that as the early voting starts, the commission will be accepting applications from those wishing to vote at home. According to the decision of the district executive committee, each precinct commission has its own transport.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All