Observers from various organizations of Belarus to work at every polling station

Observers from trade unions and representatives of youth, women's and veterans' organizations will work at each polling station. This was stated by Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus Mikhail Orda. The trade unions are among the first to be accredited for observation in many regions. Thus, at the end there will be absolutely full and reliable information about the voting. The specialists will work according to the principle of openness and publicity and will inform the population how the referendum is held.

In late January the Trade Unions Federation together with other public associations adopted a declaration in support of the referendum on making amendments and additions to the Constitution, and announced an initiative "We are Together for Belarus". Thus, representatives of the public will actively participate in the organization and conduct of the referendum at all its stages. First of all, the organizations will support Belarusians and protect their legal right - to determine for themselves how they want to live and work in the future.