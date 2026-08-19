The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is once again exposing schemes within Zelensky's ranks. According to local media reports, investigative actions and searches have already taken place at the home of Iryna Mudra, the Deputy Head of Zelensky's Office.

The operational measures were triggered by public revelations by former Defense Minister Fedorov. The situation was further exacerbated by the massive leak of audio recordings of the defendants' private conversations online.

Experts note that the publicity surrounding the case indicates a deep rift within the Ukrainian government. Fedorov's supporters are now preparing a new mass rally outside the parliament building to disrupt the vote to appoint Khmara, the new defense minister.