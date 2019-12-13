3.42 RUB
Active phase of coalition exercise "Battle Commonwealth-2021" starts in Astrakhan Region
The active phase of the coalition exercise "Battle Commonwealth-2021" started at Ashuluk training ground in the Astrakhan Region. Traditionally, our servicemen take part in the joint maneuvers of the air defense forces of the united air defense system member states. And as our Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin noted, it is of great importance for Belarus: we practice real combat situations in order to be sure in our weapons and defend reliably the CIS airspace on the western borders.
It was the first time we launched a R-27 missile from Su-30SM. The launches were successful. This medium-range missile was upgraded at our enterprises and showed high accuracy results. The results of visual observation showed that all the missiles hit the target.
