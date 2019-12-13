Active phase of coalition exercise "Battle Commonwealth-2021" starts in Astrakhan Region

The active phase of the coalition exercise "Battle Commonwealth-2021" started at Ashuluk training ground in the Astrakhan Region. Traditionally, our servicemen take part in the joint maneuvers of the air defense forces of the united air defense system member states. And as our Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin noted, it is of great importance for Belarus: we practice real combat situations in order to be sure in our weapons and defend reliably the CIS airspace on the western borders.