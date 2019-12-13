Early autumn in Minsk Region marked by improvement of villages, agro-towns and district centers

The time for traditional subbotniks (with plenty of fallen leaves) will come, but for now, apart from purely "cosmetic" work in the streets, parks and yards, there are more important tasks. There are hundreds of abandoned industrial and agricultural sites throughout the central region (as well as in every region of the country). They are being demolished. Concrete, wood and metal constructions are recycled, the land is offered for new construction or reclaimed. The work is not easy, but it is systematic and effective.