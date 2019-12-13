Acceptance of applications for new season of project "100 ideas for Belarus" begins

The new season of the national youth project "100 Ideas for Belarus" has started. Schoolchildren, students, young scientists, PhDs, post-graduates can apply for the project. This year the attention is paid not only to the projects connected with health care, information and educational technologies but also to the ones that can be implemented in the military-industrial complex.



Alexander Lukyanov, First Secretary of the BRSM Central Committee:

The projects of Belarusian young innovators are in demand mostly in Russia. But other CIS countries and China are also very interested in our young innovators' projects. A number of projects, including those related to artificial intelligence and neural networks, were supported at major international forums and received serious grants for implementation.



The participants should present their innovative projects in the form of a presentation, a video clip or a model. Applications for season 12 can be submitted until the end of December.



