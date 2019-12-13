Temporary roof built over Budslav Church with restoration work continuing

The work on the restoration of the Budslav Church continues. A temporary roof has already been built. The church was covered with galvanized trapezoidal sheeting for winter. The shrine itself survived the fire and is now being prepared for further restoration.



There are also plans to restore the altar of 1649. Architects are now developing a project to restore it. In the near future, they hope to return electricity to the shrine. It is not yet known. when the parishioners will be able to visit the church.



