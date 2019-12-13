PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Temporary roof built over Budslav Church with restoration work continuing

The work on the restoration of the Budslav Church continues. A temporary roof has already been built. The church was covered with galvanized trapezoidal sheeting for winter. The shrine itself survived the fire and is now being prepared for further restoration.

There are also plans to restore the altar of 1649. Architects are now developing a project to restore it. In the near future, they hope to return electricity to the shrine. It is not yet known. when the parishioners will be able to visit the church.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All