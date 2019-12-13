Free IVF for women under 40 and new rules for calculating pensions

A number of important decisions were made today by the head of state. They are all enshrined in the relevant decrees and concern social support. Thus, for example, in accordance with the new document "On social support to certain categories of citizens," approaches to targeted assistance to mothers with many children, the disabled and childless couples will be adjusted. The President also signed the Law "On Amnesty in connection with the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War" adopted by the Parliament. The main principle is that assistance should go directly to those who really need it. This mechanism has been used over the years, but sometimes there are situations that require an individual approach. Therefore, a number of additions and amendments to the current legislation were needed. The Presidential Decree "On social support to certain categories of citizens" is precisely aimed at improving approaches to social targeted assistance. It allows increasing pension guarantees. A detailed discussion on how to make the assistance targeted and even more effective was held last week at the Independence Palace. The President supported in principle the decisions to help the most vulnerable people.