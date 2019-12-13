Winners of Energy Efficiency Leader contest awarded in Minsk

The International Energy Saving Day is celebrated in Belarus and the whole world today. Preliminary results on the rational use of fuel resources are being summed up in each region.



The winners of the Energy Efficiency Leader competition received honorary awards in the capital today. These are industrial giants Lidselmash, BMZ, construction and engineering companies. The jury awarded almost half of all the applicants to the context. The most popular nominations are Energy Efficient Product of the Year, as well as Digital Transformation and Smart Technologies.



One of the trends in energy saving is the construction of houses with electric boilers for heating and water heating.



