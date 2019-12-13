3.42 RUB
Best cultur workers of Minsk awarded
Museum workers, musicians, artists, teachers and leaders of creative groups were honored in the City Hall on the eve of the professional holiday. Certificates of honor and gratitude were presented to more than 20 creative workers. Their conscientious and fruitful work was appreciated not only at the city level, but also at the national level. Despite the pandemic, this year has been rich in cultural events for the Belarusian capital.
More than 4 000 cultur workers of the capital will celebrate their professional holiday this Sunday.
