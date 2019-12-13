3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Awards for combat service in peacetime - President bestows state awards and general's epaulettes
This is a decades-long journey. This is a path that lasts for decades. To earn such recognition, one has to go through everything: from training in youth through dozens of different positions, investigations and combat missions to responsible posts.
These people guard Belarus, control internal and external security of our country, as they themselves say, 24 by 7. This February 23 is a milestone in their service.
Awards to the defenders of the Fatherland
Major-generals of the armed forces and the Interior Ministry, colonels of justice, as a rule, because of the security of the state or the secrecy of the investigation rarely come out to journalists - such work, but today is a special case, there is a reason to remember how it all began.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All