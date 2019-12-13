3.43 RUB
Bright holiday organized in Vitebsk on eve of the Day of Paratroopers and Special Operations Forces
Belarus celebrates the Day of Paratroopers and Special Operations Forces today. On the eve, a bright holiday for the residents of the city took place in Vitebsk. On Victory Square, the personnel of the reconnaissance and landing company prepared demonstration performances. The guests were invited to ride an armored personnel carrier and ATVs. The most dexterous overcame the obstacle course. They prepared blue berets and treats - real soldier's porridge and tea.
Demonstration performances, a parade concert, an exhibition of military equipment will be held today in Vitebsk in the territory of the military unit. Flowers will be laid at the monuments in honor of the paratroopers in the regional center.
