Operation performed in Minsk to correct heart defect in newborn weighing just over 1 kilogram

For the first time, an operation was performed in Minsk to correct a heart defect in a newborn weighing just over one kilogram. The baby was born ten weeks early. The doctors of the Republican Center for Pediatric Surgery operated on such a tiny patient for the first time. The doctors eliminated the narrowing of the pulmonary artery using a minimally invasive method.



The operation lasted an hour and a half and was successful. Surgeons are satisfied with the condition of the baby.