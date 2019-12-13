PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Professional income tax for the self-employed to be introduced in Belarus

On January 1, Belarus introduces a tax on the professional income of self-employed people. It provides for the collection of tax as a percentage of revenue and will include mandatory insurance premiums to the budget of the social security fund.

