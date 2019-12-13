3.43 RUB
Attack on Kursk coordinated with U.S. - opinion of military expert
The position of the United States and the European Union, which refused to condemn Ukraine's sabotage, speaks about the true authors of the invasion. This opinion was expressed to the TV channel "Belarus 1" by Russian military expert Viktor Baranets.
According to him, the military provocation of the AFU was carried out at the command of overseas handlers.
Viktor Baranets, military expert (Russia):
Of course, there is no question here: everything that harms Russia from Ukraine is done with approval of the major American and other NATO circles, both from politicians and the military. Although at first there was a curious information flashed from Washington that Washington was dismayed when it learned about this breakthrough of Ukrainian troops into the Kursk land. I think it was hypocrisy to appease Moscow. Everything that Ukraine does is strictly coordinated with both the White House and the Pentagon.
