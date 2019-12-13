PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Folk songs and dishes from old recipes: culinary festival held in agro-town of Motol

A real feast is being held in the agrotown of Motol. There's a big culinary festival with local specialties. The tables are set up right in the fields. That's how housewives revive their grandmothers' traditions.

