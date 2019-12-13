People's Artist of Belarus, soloist of legendary band "Syabry" Anatoly Yarmolenko tursn 75

Anatoly Yarmolenko is 75 today. He is the People's Artist of Belarus, and half a century ago he was the soloist of the Gomel Philharmonic. After the triumph of the Pesnyary and Verasov, he created the third star band of the national stage and burst into the list of hits, taking a place between Tsoi and Butusov. Yarmolenko, the master of soulful classics, continues to raise the applause of audiences of many thousand people. His performance at the "Slavonic Bazaar" this summer was no exception.

The "Syabry" band, thanks to Yarmolenko and his team, was recognized abroad earlier than at home. The choir continues to sing about Belarus and tries to speak the Belarusian language. He helps young people to develop creatively. Yarmolenko is always in trends, but he did not succumb to the laws of show business. In spite of this he became a strong family man. Traditionally, we are waiting for the anniversary concert. Soon the folk maestro will present a new batch of premieres and hits.