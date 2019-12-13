Nationwide people's dialogue raises interest worldwide

More than 20 countries and almost 50 guests from near and far abroad countries attended the VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly. Political scientists, Slavonic experts, representatives of business-elites and public activists, the whole world was interested in the people's dialogue at the scale of one country.

The concentration and circulation of guests is very serious. Representatives of more than 20 countries came to the 6th People's Assembly. If we count that one delegate represents 4 thousand people, it means that about 80 thousand foreigners attended the forum in Belarus.

Tengiz Pkhaladze, Director of the International Center for Geopolitical Studies, political analyst (Georgia): "Belarus is entering a very important phase of state development. These two days have reflected this. It is a very difficult process, I cannot say it will be easy, but it is very important for the state development. Georgia is very much interested in development, as well as independence and further prosperity of Belarus. And I wish you to go through this process with all my heart so that in a year, when you sum up the results, absolutely everybody was happy about it."



Belarusians are not hungry. No one will be begging with an outstretched hand for subsidies and investment.



Cooperation with the European Union is important, but not at the price of independence.

Heinz-Rudolf Wehmeyer, Chairman of German-Russian partnership of Wittenberg (Germany): "The independence of Belarus was preserved. As a former citizen of the GDR, I witnessed such changes in Germany, when almost all enterprises were privatized or even disappeared, and people lost their jobs. They found new job in West Germany and got social assistance. But with you, if there were such a change, it would be a great tragedy. New investors, if they were from the West, wouldn't care about your culture."



The theme of family was a priority at the forum.



In the epoch of demographic security it is important to bring up healthy and well-off population. we should also think about the employment of those who yesterday was a student, and today are looking for work

Also, we should not neglect culture and the theme of preserving spiritual heritage. Perhaps this is the treasure of the nation. Traditions and remembrance of ancestors, are preserved in Belarus.