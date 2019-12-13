3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Grodno border guards prevent border violations by drone
The soldiers of Grodno Border Guard Group prevented an airborne border violation. The drone was found in the sky on Wednesday near the Lithuanian border.
The drone was forcibly landed. Soon the operators, two Belarusians, were detained. The young men had a remote control, an antenna and a laptop to pilot the drone.
Administrative proceedings were initiated for attempted illegal border crossing and violation of the border regime.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All