Grodno border guards prevent border violations by drone

The soldiers of Grodno Border Guard Group prevented an airborne border violation. The drone was found in the sky on Wednesday near the Lithuanian border.

The drone was forcibly landed. Soon the operators, two Belarusians, were detained. The young men had a remote control, an antenna and a laptop to pilot the drone.

Administrative proceedings were initiated for attempted illegal border crossing and violation of the border regime.

