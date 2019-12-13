3.42 RUB
Man violates isolation order and takes part in unauthorized mass event
A 32-year-old resident of Minsk was detained for participating in an unauthorized mass event. During the proceedings, it was established that he has a confirmed Covid-19 disease and an official order to stay in isolation. According to Minsk resident, he was going to his friends to borrow money. The detainee will be brought to administrative responsibility for violating the rules of isolation and participating in an unauthorized mass event.
