Independence Day brings together states and peoples and all descendants of generations of winners

Our Independence Day, our main national holiday brings together both states and peoples - all the descendants of the winning generations.

Independence Day is a concentration of sovereign and revived traditions. Joy, excitement, pride are the main emotions that Belarusians share on Independence Day.

The war went through every family, June 22 is the most mournful date on the calendar.

The main national holiday, the Independence Day is also a deeply personal, family celebration.

That is why people come to the parade with children, and fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers are honored and remembered.