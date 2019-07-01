Belarusian surgeons performed most complicated heart operation

A unique case in the history of Belarusian medicine. Our surgeons performed a complicated heart operation. 10 specialists made 4 different interventions at once. For this, the child's heart was stopped for 3 hours and 20 minutes. The last time such an operation was performed 10 years ago together with American surgeons.



The family of Yan Zavatsky has been living in two cities for three years: Smorgon-Minsk. The boy was born with a rare heart disease. By the age of 3 the baby has already experienced three operations.



In intensive care, the babies are under the supervision of specialists 24/7. The operation took place 2 weeks ago, the boy spent the first 4 days in intensive care. Now there are seven children. These are those, who are recovering from surgery or are waiting for complex intervention.



For such an operation, the baby's heart was stopped for 3 hours and 20 minutes. This is the first such case in the history of Belarusian health care.



Today Belarusian doctors already know how to replace one of the valves without a scalpel. For an adult patient, this procedure is quite easy. Usually a couple of days after the intervention, you can return to normal rhythm of life.