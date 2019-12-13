Our colleagues from the Russian Federation willing to see us at their construction sites - Minister of Architecture and Construction of Belarus

Minister of Architecture and Construction of Belarus Ruslan Parkhamovich told about the export of construction services in 2022, as well as how much money was earned on it within the country and abroad in the project "Conversation at the President.

"Outside the country (we divide export into domestic export, which is the export performed within the country for non-residents of our country, and export performed abroad in pure form), so the volume of exports performed abroad in 2022 amounted to $ 440 million. This figure is comparable to the maximum performed in 2016 by the construction industry in the construction of serious industrial facilities such as Garlyk," Parkhamovich specified.

If we sum up foreign and domestic exports, these figures will amount to approximately $600 million. It turns out that over 11 months the growth rate of exports of services was 105.3%, but it is still not enough to fulfill the plan of 125%. According to the minister, this figure must be caught up in 2023 through participation in the construction of various facilities in the Russian Federation. A very large amount of work is proposed, from participation in the construction of nuclear power plants to participation in social facilities on an investment basis.