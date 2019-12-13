Our compatriots and close friends from Latvia send congratulations to Belarusians on Independence Day

The touching and heartfelt congratulations come not only from important diplomatic persons and politicians, but also from our diasporas and Belarusian communities from various countries of the world. Being far from their homeland, they are the ones who continue Belarusian traditions, preserve cultural values and, of course, follow the successes of their fellow countrymen. Our compatriots and close friends from Latvia have sent such kind and warm congratulations to all Belarusians on the Independence Day!