Are Belarusian roads ready for winter?

The Belarusian roads are ready for the winter period. This was reported to reporters by the chief engineer of the department "Center" of Minsk City Executive Committee. Artem Ganchar notes that more than 700 vehicles have been working in the capital since the beginning of the snowfall. About 6 tons of technical salt and more than 4 tons of sand and salt mixture were used to process the road network.



Artem Ganchar, chief engineer of the "Center" of "Road Maintenance Service of Minsk City Executive Committee:



We have signed agreements on the allocation of additional dump trucks and loaders, we have worked out questions with the traffic police of Minsk City Executive Committee on the evacuation of vehicles that interfere with the cleaning, and escorting the columns of equipment. There is a contract with Republican center for hydrometeorology, control of radioactive contamination and environmental monitoring for weather forecasting. The association is ready for winter, people can live and work in peace, and we will do our job.



As for the readiness of the Minsk Region in general, the experts assured that everything is under control. 550 units of equipment are working, the roads are also treated, and more than a hundred tons of de-icing materials have been prepared. In addition, Minsk road authorities created a round-the-clock dispatching service, which can be used in case of difficult weather conditions.



