Real frosts in Belarus should not be expected until mid-February

In Belarus, abnormally warm December was replaced by the same January. The weather at the beginning of the year is too warm and humid for winter.

According to long-term forecasts, the real frost, when the daytime temperature may drop to minus 15, should not be expected until mid-February. However, such data are often inaccurate.

