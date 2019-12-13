Dmitry Fedosyuk, real patriot, hero and defender remembered in Belarus

A true patriot, a hero and defender of the country! These are the words used today to remember Dmitry Fedosyuk, a member of the "A" group, who died exactly one year ago.



The senior lieutenant under the call sign Nirvana is a true hero for the majority of Belarusians today. His memory was honored with flowers near the building of the KGB. Public organizations, executive committees and grateful Belarusians came here with a sense of grief and gratitude, just as they did a year ago. A sad page in the history of modern Belarus will always be in people's memory. Dmitry Fedosyuk showed what it means to be not just a professional, but also a true patriot.



