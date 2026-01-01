BT is 70 years old! On the occasion of the anniversary, Natalya Eismont, Press Secretary of the President of Belarus, revealed what Alexander Lukashenko watches most often.

He pays a lot of attention to television. Since September 17, 2024, he has a favorite " The First Information Channel"! The President was immersed in all the nuances of the channel's creation.

Natalya Eismont, Press Secretary of the President of Belarus:

"I know for sure that the President watches "First Information Channel" quite often now. Naturally, the President watches "Panorama." It truly is the main final program."

She noted that "Panorama" is the most important program from a political perspective.

"The President, of course, watches and records everything else. He's spoken about 'Faktor.by' more than once. How could our President, who is so attentive to everything, not record such a vibrant show that has broken all historical ratings records? Naturally, he understands that this is a crucial platform," she said.