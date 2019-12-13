Natalya Eismont about crisis on border and dialogue between Belarusian authorities and opposition

No one will give them a chance or reason to start World War III here, said Natalya Eismont, the spokesperson for the Belarusian President. Despite the biased approach, the Belarusian President is not closed to the media and is always ready to deliver Minsk's position. And today, there are already about four dozens of requests for interviews with the President from foreign mass media in various regions of the world. The President's Press Secretary Natalya Eismont made this statement in the YouTube stream. The commentary touched upon the urgent topics of the last days concerning the big European policy towards Belarus, the details of the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Angela Merkel, the dialogue with the Belarusian opposition.