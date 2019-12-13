3.42 RUB
Natalia Eismont: The whole of Belarus will feel the results of cooperation with the UAE and agreements of the leaders
The whole of Belarus will feel the results of cooperation with the UAE and agreements of the leaders. This was stated by presidential press secretary Natalia Eismont in her interview to Belarusian journalists. The main topic of the conversation was summing up the results of the President's big business trip. In the Arab Emirates, according to the Press Secretary, Alexander Lukashenko held a number of meetings, including some unplanned ones, with businessmen (in addition to the negotiations with the President of the UAE). Let me remind you that business projects are already underway in Belarus with the participation of the Emirati capital. As for the details of the outcome of the visit to southern Africa it is not only direct contracts and agreements with the government and business in Zimbabwe, it is also a great contribution to strategic cooperation with the states in the whole south of the continent.
Natalya Eismont responded to the throw-ins and fakes in the web related to Alexander Lukashenko's sons and real estate. The President's press secretary told about the working week of the head of the state: the emphasis will be laid on economic issues and topics connected with security. Besides, there will be a "big talk" in the near future. It's a format of direct communication between Alexander Lukashenko and the press, the last time it took place a year and a half ago.
