Natalia Eismont: The whole of Belarus will feel the results of cooperation with the UAE and agreements of the leaders

The whole of Belarus will feel the results of cooperation with the UAE and agreements of the leaders. This was stated by presidential press secretary Natalia Eismont in her interview to Belarusian journalists. The main topic of the conversation was summing up the results of the President's big business trip. In the Arab Emirates, according to the Press Secretary, Alexander Lukashenko held a number of meetings, including some unplanned ones, with businessmen (in addition to the negotiations with the President of the UAE). Let me remind you that business projects are already underway in Belarus with the participation of the Emirati capital. As for the details of the outcome of the visit to southern Africa it is not only direct contracts and agreements with the government and business in Zimbabwe, it is also a great contribution to strategic cooperation with the states in the whole south of the continent.