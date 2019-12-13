Natalya Kochanova: Belarus concerned about situation on southern borders

Belarus is concerned about the situation on the southern borders, and we just have to keep peace and quiet in our land, said еру speaker of the upper house of parliament Natalya Kochanova during a meeting with journalists before the meeting with representatives of the banking sector. The Ukrainian authorities do not inform people about the situation in Belarus amid the military build-up and escalation of the situation. We have never been the source of aggression. During the meeting with the workers of the banking sphere, the amendments to the Constitution were discussed. Such meetings will continue: everyone can talk about their concerns and voice their initiatives at such platforms.