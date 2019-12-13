Natalia Kochanova: Belarus is rightly proud of its medics

This opinion was expressed today by the Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament Natalia Kochanova during her visit to the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Children's Oncology, Hematology, and Immunology. The Speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament noted that today this is a unique health care facility. The volume of specialized medical care is constantly increasing. There is a growing number of surgical interventions, most of which are high-tech. Natalia Kochanova also thanked the best employees.



The survival rate of children today is about 80%, which corresponds to the leading European clinics. Moreover, in the treatment of a number of pathologies, the rate of 90% has been reached, and some cancers are completely curable.



