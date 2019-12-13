3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Natalia Kochanova: Belarus is rightly proud of its medics
This opinion was expressed today by the Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament Natalia Kochanova during her visit to the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Children's Oncology, Hematology, and Immunology. The Speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament noted that today this is a unique health care facility. The volume of specialized medical care is constantly increasing. There is a growing number of surgical interventions, most of which are high-tech. Natalia Kochanova also thanked the best employees.
The survival rate of children today is about 80%, which corresponds to the leading European clinics. Moreover, in the treatment of a number of pathologies, the rate of 90% has been reached, and some cancers are completely curable.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All