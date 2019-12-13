Natalia Kochanova: Deputies of all levels should live the life of people, and there should not be any formalism

Deputies of all levels should live the life of people, and there should be no formalism. This was stated by the Chairperson of the Upper House of the Parliament, Natalia Kochanova, at a meeting of the Presidium of the Council of the Republic. They spoke about the effectiveness of work and resolving local issues at the seminar meeting. Natalya Kochanova underlined: it is necessary to do everything to make the state policy timely solve citizens' the problems in time and to fulfill social standards.