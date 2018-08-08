3.43 RUB
Natalia Kochanova: Forms and methods of work with young people should be improved
It is important not only to teach young people, but also to understand their aspirations and thoughts. As they say, to be on the same wave. The innovative approaches to work with young people these days are discussed in Gomel Region. A national seminar has brought together about 350 people. Activists from all regions of the country, representatives of local authorities, heads of public organizations, The head of the Presidential Administration also took part in the discussion. Natalia Kochanova stressed that the forms and methods of work with young people should be improved. It is necessary to talk to young people on equal terms, to move away from the language of moralizing.
The current forum, the organizers believe, is not only the development of new innovative forms of communication between youth, government and employers, exchange of experience. The Strategy of development of the state youth policy ending 2030 is already underway.
