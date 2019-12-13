Natalya Kochanova and Leonid Zayats to hold meeting with citizens in community liaison office at Council of Republic

Changes and additions to the Constitution will be discussed in the community liaison office at the Council of the Republic. The Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova and Deputy Chairperson Leonid Zayats will hold a meeting with citizens today.



In general, citizens have the right apply to the community liaison office three times a week: every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:00 till 17:00. You can come in person to the address in 47, Kirov Street, Minsk or contact by phone.



