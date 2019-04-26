Head of Presidential Administration Natalia Kochanova elected as Chairman of Supervisory Board of enterprise Naftan

The functions of the Supervisory Board include the definition of the main directions and development strategy of the company. In connection with the supply of poor-quality oil fr om Russia, the industrial giant is in a difficult situation now. Although this raw material did not reach Naftan, the production volumes were forced to be halved. As noted by Natalia Kochanova, deterioration of the situation at the Belarusian refineries is not only a matter of the economic well-being of the production itself, but also of the entire cities wh ere these plants are located.



Also, the head of the Presidential Administration stressed that the difficult situation should not affect implementation of long-term investment projects. The Head of State set a clear deadline. Before November 7, 2019, Naftan workers must complete the construction of a delayed coking unit for oil and proceed to its commissioning. The new unit will increase the refining depth from 75 to 90 percent. Natalia Kochanova met today with the workforce of the plant Polimir, which is part of Naftan, and took part in a meeting of the Polotsk District Executive Committee.