Natalia Kochanova: There is a need to adopt a law on the operation of owners' associations

There is a need to adopt a law on the operation of owners' associations. Natalia Kochanova expressed this opinion during reception of citizens. The Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic visiting the site, considered the collective appeal of the residents of house 80 on Nemanskaya Street in Minsk. A high-rise building caused troubles between future residents and developers at first, and new settlers and other authorities later. Shared construction of the facility began in 2011. Due to problems with financing, the construction time was delayed. The President paid attention to the situation, and already in 2014 the residential part was settled, but they did not have time to finish building the structure and the courtyard. The administrative part, a parking lot for 106 cars, remained unfinished. Several months of correspondence with local authorities wasn’t affective, until, in 2019, they reached the head of the Presidential Administration and the State Control Committee. The issue was resolved.