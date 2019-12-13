Natalia Kochanova discusses anniversary of Great Victory with fellow legislators by video link

Today, all countries affected by the Second World War are obliged to preserve and protect the historical truth about the Great Victory. Belarus sacredly keeps this memory and will not allow attempts to rewrite history. This was announced today by the Head of the Council of the Republic, Natalia Kochanova via video link with fellow legislators. The common history united the leaders of the parliaments of the CIS countries, as well as a number of deputies of the European Parliament. 17 countries became participants in the dialogue about an important date in the history of mankind. What does this victory mean for each of them? How will the states celebrate this day? How are witnesses to that war supported? The participants discussed the most pressing issues and congratulated each other on the upcoming holiday. But in the current conditions it is important to preserve not only historical but also political truth, the Belarusian speaker emphasized. Natalia Kochanova believes that fakes and false information that some TV companies and channels provide are simply unacceptable. We cannot betray the memory of those people who died defending the freedom and independence of our country, and those who today live with us and say that we should celebrate this holiday. We must be together to honor those who died and say thank you and bow low to those who defended freedom and independence and rebuilt, restored our country after the war. The memory of those events is sacred for Belarus, it is in everyone’s heart, Natalia Kochanova emphasized. It is important to pass this memory on to future generations. And this is the moral duty of every Belarusian. The country treats veterans with care, and this policy will be unchanged in the future. There are very few living witnesses of that war. On May 9, less than 5 thousand veterans will meet in Belarus.