Natalia Kochanova holds conference call on countering COVID-19 spread
The coronavirus situation in Minsk was discussed today at the Council of the Republic. Natalya Kochanova held a conference call on countering the spread of -the conversation.
As Natalya Kochanova noted, the situation is kept under strict control. Now in Minsk, about 50% of beds are occupied in hospitals. Everything is done to ensure that people can get qualified help. The availability of drugs and oxygen is monitored.
Rendering of scheduled medical assistance in Minsk is not stopped.
As for routine care (which is equally important), all metropolitan Republican Scientific and Practical Centers and a number of hospitals work as usual. For example, the 9th city hospital has always provided care for core patients. In the 10th today there is an ophthalmology department. Also, the institutions, which will take the patients of such profiles as traumatology, obstetrics and gynecology, have been defined.
D. Pinevich: Planned medical care is provided in full uponinstruction of the head of the state
As for the rate of the disease, as Dmitry Pinevich noted, there is a slight, but not significant tendency to reduce the rate of hospitalization of patients in Belarus last week. There are fewer and fewer peoplein need of a ventilator.
